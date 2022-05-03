Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer of polymer resins carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Chemung has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.29, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

