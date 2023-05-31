Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:

RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT: This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RCM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RCM Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI: This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

UFP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

UFP Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

UFP Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

Canon Inc. CAJPY: This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

Canon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.40, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Canon, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canon, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

