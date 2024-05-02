Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2:

Air Lease Corporation AL: This aircraft leasing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Air Lease Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.52 compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX: This analog semiconductor solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Minerals Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87 compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vista Energy VIST: This oil and gas exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Vista Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.63 compared with 20.14 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

