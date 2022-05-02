Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:
Navios Maritime Partners NMM: This seaborne transportation company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.68, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
National Steel SID: This international seaborne transportation company that provides services to LPG producers and users, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.30% over the last 60 days.
National Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.03, compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DAQO New Energy DQ: This company is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.
DAQO New Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.22, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
