Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28:

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This chain restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.84 compared with 42.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BSIG: This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16 compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sasol Limited SSL: This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.83 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

