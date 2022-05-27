Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

Methanex MEOH: ThisVancouver, Canada-based company is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Methanex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 101.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners CPLP: This international shipping company which is a leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.27, compared with 19.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Westlake Corp. WLK: This Houston-based global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.89, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

