Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This Bristol-based mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 20.9 over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.0, compared with 53.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Customers Bancorp CUBI: This bank holding company which provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.33, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beazer Homes USA BZH: Thiscompany which designs, builds, and sells single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.40, compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

