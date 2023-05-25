Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

BayerischeMotoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft BAMXF: This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

BayerischeMotoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.02, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG pe-ratio-ttm | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This healthcare real estate investment trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.97, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Diversified Healthcare Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Seethe full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

