Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

DAQO New Energy DQ: This Wanzhou, China-based company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.9 over the last 60 days.

DAQO New Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.26, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MarineMax HZO: This recreational boat and yacht retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.57, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Methanex MEOH: This Vancouver, Canada-based Corporation which is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Methanex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55, compared with 94.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

