Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.05 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

Ford Motor F: This leading automaker which manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89 compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ford Motor Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Ford Motor Company pe-ratio-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote

Encore Wire WIRE: This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.01 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Wire Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

