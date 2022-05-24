Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:
Capital Product Partners (CPLP): This international shipping company which is a leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.1 over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.19, compared with 18.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
LouisianaPacific (LPX): This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.
LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus
LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote
LouisianaPacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
LouisianaPacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
LouisianaPacific Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote
Pampa Energia (PAM): Thislargest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.