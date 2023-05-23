Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotive company which operates principally in Germany and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.45 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy CPG: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

UFP Industries UFPI: This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.04 compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

