Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:



Academy Sports and Outdoors ASO: This Texas-based retailer which provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 35.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MarineMax HZO: This largest recreational boat and yacht retailer which sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

UBS UBS: This financial commpany which provides advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

UBS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

