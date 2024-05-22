Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM: This operator of dry cargo vessels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS: This customer experience company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.39, compared with 21.49 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

OFG Bancorp Price and Consensus

OFG : This banking and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

OFG Bancorp price-consensus-chart | OFG Bancorp Quote

OFG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.27, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

OFG Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

OFG Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | OFG Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OFG Bancorp (OFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.