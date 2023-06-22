Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

RCM Technologies RCMT: This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RCM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RCM Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Canon CAJPY: This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

Canon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.96 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Canon, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canon, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote

