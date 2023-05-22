Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Geopark GPRK: This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus

Geopark Ltd price-consensus-chart | Geopark Ltd Quote

Geopark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.12 compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Geopark Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Geopark Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Geopark Ltd Quote

Bayerische Motoren Werke BAMXF: This company which is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG pe-ratio-ttm | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

Ryerson RYI: This services company that processes and distributes metals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.71 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

