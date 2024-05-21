Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus

Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote

Diversified Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.69, compared with 31.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diversified Energy Company PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Energy Company PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote

Owens Corning OC: This construction materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Owens Corning has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34, compared with 26.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Owens Corning Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Owens Corning Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.