Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

Suzano SUZ: This company which is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Suzano has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.61 compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Encore Wire WIRE: This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69 compared with 10.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Wire Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Covenant Logistics Group CVLG: This company which offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.68 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.