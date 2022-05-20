Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Alpha has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.81, compared with 51.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Capital Product has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.19, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote
Grindrod has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.54, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
