Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1:

International Consolidated Airlines Group ICAGY: This transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.71 compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.35 compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX: This footwear company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Skechers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.45 compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

