Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:

Peabody Energy BTU: This coal company which provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Peabody Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39 compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Peabody Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Peabody Energy Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

Encore Wire WIRE: This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84 compared with 9.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Wire Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote

Wabash National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Wabash National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Wabash National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Wabash National Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.