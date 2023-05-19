Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD: This mid-stream energy services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.06, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

