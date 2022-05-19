Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

GEO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.87, compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas Inc. GASS: This company which provides seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.96, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.