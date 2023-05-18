Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

DXP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.68, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE: This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Wire Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotive giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus

Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote

Mercedes-Benz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.14, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG pe-ratio-ttm | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote

