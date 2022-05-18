Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

TotalEnergies SE TTE: This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

TotalEnergies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.83, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

Berry Corporation BRY: This independent upstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Berry Corporation Price and Consensus

Berry Corporation price-consensus-chart | Berry Corporation Quote

Berry has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.34, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Berry Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Berry Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Berry Corporation Quote

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. MSBI: This financial holding company for Midland States Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Midland States has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.