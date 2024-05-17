Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

RCM Technologies RCMT: This company is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.64 compared with 29.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RCM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RCM Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP: This shipping company which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.1% over the last 60 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Price and Consensus

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp price-consensus-chart | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

Seanergy Maritime Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.07 compared with 11.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp Quote

First BanCorp. FBP: This banking company which distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. Price and Consensus

First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote

First BanCorp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.23 compared with 11.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First BanCorp. PE Ratio (TTM)

First BanCorp. pe-ratio-ttm | First BanCorp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First BanCorp. (FBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.