Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.04, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas Inc. GASS: This company which provides seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

