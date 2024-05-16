Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Navios Maritime Partners NMM: This company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56 compared with 11.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Preferred Bank PFBC: This banking company which is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.23 compared with 14.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

