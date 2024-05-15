Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

CI Financial CIXXF: This company which offer asset management and wealth management advisory services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.79 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote

Jackson Financial JXN: This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider with its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Jackson Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63 compared with 11.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jackson Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jackson Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This company which is a pure-play diabetes care company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote

Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35 compared with 16.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Embecta Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Embecta Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Embecta Corp. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.