Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima LOMA: This cement and derivatives company from Argentina carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Loma Negra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.47, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN: This company that engages in the business of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Allison has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.20, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT: This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

