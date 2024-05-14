Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.12 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.3 compared with 11.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

KB Home KBH: This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.75 compared with 10.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

