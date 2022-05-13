Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

GEO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.56, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS: This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Oasis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30, compared with 5.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.86, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

