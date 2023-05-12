Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

OI Glass OI: This company which is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

OI Glass has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CECO Environmental CECO: This company that manufactures and sells fiber bed mist eliminators to the various industries primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

CECO Environmental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.99 compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

