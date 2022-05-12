Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.53, compared with 53.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.23, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

StealthGas Inc. GASS: This company which provides seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.40, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

