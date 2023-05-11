Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Alpha Metallurgical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.47, compared with 19.64 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.90, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

