Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Barrett has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.59, compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.89, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.96, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

