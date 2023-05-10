News & Insights

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 10th

May 10, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

May 10, 2023

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT: This private mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Enact has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.06, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI: This company that manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 41.8% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50, compared with 19.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

