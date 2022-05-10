Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc The price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc The Quote

GEO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.14, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Geo Group Inc The PE Ratio (TTM)

Geo Group Inc The pe-ratio-ttm | Geo Group Inc The Quote

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

Grindrod has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.41, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. MSBI: This financial holding company for Midland States Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Midlands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.