Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This provider of online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.03, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First United Corporation FUNC: This holding company for First United Bank and Trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AdvanSix, Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

AdvanSix (ASIX): Free Stock Analysis Report

First United Corporation (FUNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

