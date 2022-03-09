Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This provider of online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.03, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First United Corporation FUNC: This holding company for First United Bank and Trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AdvanSix, Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

