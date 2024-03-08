Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8:

International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This tanker shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.83 compared with 6.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.69 compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Engie SA ENGIY: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Engie SA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58 compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

