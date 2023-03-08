Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotive company which operatesprincipally in Germany and internationally develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus

Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.87 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG pe-ratio-ttm | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote

FS Bancorp FSBW: This bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

FS Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FS Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

FS Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Henry Schein HSIC: This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

Henry Schein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.72 compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Henry Schein, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Henry Schein, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

