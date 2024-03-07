Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7:

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Nissan Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.29 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nissan Motor Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This luxury home builder company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.54 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toll Brothers Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Tesco PLC TSCDY: This grocery retailer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Tesco PLC Price and Consensus

Tesco PLC price-consensus-chart | Tesco PLC Quote

Tesco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.89 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tesco PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Tesco PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Tesco PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesco PLC (TSCDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.