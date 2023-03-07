Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Komatsu KMTUY: This company which is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.17 compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Komatsu Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Ingredion INGR: These ingredients solutions providing company which specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches, and nutrition ingredients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82 compared with 53.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Infineon Technologies IFNNY: This company that designs, produces, and sells semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Infineon Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.21 compared with 78.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Infineon Technologies AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Infineon Technologies AG pe-ratio-ttm | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

