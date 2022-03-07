Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Crocs CROX: This leading footwear company offers a wide variety of footwear products including sandals, wedges, flips and slide that cater to people of all age, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crocs, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Nordstrom JWN: This leading fashion specialty retail Company offers high-quality apparel, shoes, cosmetics and related accessories for men, women, young adults and children, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51% over the last 60 days.

Nordstrom, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nordstrom, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nordstrom, Inc. Quote

Nordstrom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nordstrom, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nordstrom, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Nordstrom, Inc. Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This leading interior design company manufactures and retailer of quality home furnishings offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories in the United States and abroad, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.01 compared with 13 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.