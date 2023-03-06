Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.48 compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotive company which operatesprincipally in Germany and internationally develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Urban Outfitters URBN: This Philadelphia, PA-based lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.22 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

