Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4:

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.29 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The ODP Corporation ODP: This business services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.18 compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS: This fintech services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.04 compared with 44.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

