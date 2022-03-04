Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Bel Fuse BELFB: This company manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 255.6% over the last 60 days.

Bel Fuse has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.51, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DAQO New Energy DQ: This Company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

DAQO New Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Century Communities CCS: This home building and construction company engaged in acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.80 compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





