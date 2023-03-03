Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

FS Bancorp FSBW: This company operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Centrais Eltricas Brasileiras EBR: This company which is involved in the generation and distribution of electric power through its subsidiaries to the whole of Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Centrais Eltricas Brasileiras has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C BWMX: This direct-to-consumer company in Mexico with a product portfolio which includes home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

