Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd



Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.53, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sonic Automotive SAH: This Company is a leading automotive retailers in the United States. Apart from selling new and used cars and light trucks, the company offers warranties, service contracts, vehicle financing and insurance, it has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

D.R. Horton DHI: This company is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43 compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

