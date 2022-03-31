Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This mining company which produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.2% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.81, compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Consol Energy CEIX: This company which produces and exporters high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 51.8% over the last 60 days.

Consol Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.20, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This company which produces and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3 % over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.97 compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

